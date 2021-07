For the first time in school history, Mississippi State can claim a national championship. And when Bulldog fans recount how it happened, the story will start with starting pitcher Will Bednar. Pitching on just three days rest, Bednar held the Vanderbilt lineup hitless through six innings, outpitching Commodore star Kumar Rocker, who had never lost a College World Series game. The lineup steadily piled on throughout the game, with two home runs coming in the seventh, to lead to a rout of the reigning national champions and deliver the baseball crown to Mississippi State with a 9-0 win on Wednesday.