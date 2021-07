Nine months after Christopher Landon's Freaky — the body-swap slasher film starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn — arrived in theaters here in the US, the film is finally making its debut across the pond in the UK. Because of the long-awaited premiere overseas, the cast is once again making the rounds and talking about their experience shooting the acclaimed horror comedy. Newton, who is also set to star in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been diving back in to the challenges of playing a serial killer for Landon's latest.