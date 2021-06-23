Cancel
Kenya Barris reveals ‘#blackAF’ will not return for season 2, will pivot to vacation films

By Jared Alexander
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kenya Barris shed light on his exit from Netflix, revealing that #blackAF will not return for season 2 but may come back in the form of vacation films. Barris is ready to do “in-your-face s—.” The media mogul breaks down his departure...

thegrio.com
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

