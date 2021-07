Too many good memories of Georgia and Clemson games through the years!. National Titles are the only thing people care about. I'm not so sure. I mean, yeah I'd like to have won a NC, but it's certainly not "the only thing people care about". I care about my wallet and since about 1984 I've gone anywhere from moderate to heavy on every game we've played y'all except 1990 and 2002. Yeah, I got burned in '86 & '13, but cashed in on all the others. I'm sure I'm not the only one who cares about that (including, I'd guess, some Clemson big spenders).