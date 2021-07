If East Carolina's baseball program continues at its current pace, Cliff Godwin will be under contract as the Pirates' head coach for a long, long time. The 43-year-old coach has received an extra year tacked on to his current deal with ECU by virtue of the team's latest postseason appearance. Officially amended in September of 2020, Godwin's newest deal had him signed through June 30, 2025. But athletics director Jon Gilbert and then-interim chancellor Ron Mitchelson, along with Godwin's party, agreed to add a unique stipulation to extend his contract by one year every time ECU makes the NCAA field of 64.