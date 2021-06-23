Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘American Horror Stories’ Teaser Trailer Hints at the Horrors to Come in New Anthology

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first teaser trailer for American Horror Stories, the spinoff of Ryan Murphy's popular horror series, has made its horrifying debut. This quick teaser hints at some of the horrors that we can expect from the new anthology series. This trailer features quite a bit of imagery reminiscent of the first season of American Horror Story. We follow a woman in latex who ends up entering a house that looks suspiciously like the Murder House that was prominent in the show's debut season. Once inside the house, we see several doorways and hallways full of horrors. There is a multi-armed creature climbing on the ceiling, a disturbing-looking operating room, disconcerting baby cries, and a weird guy running down a hallway with what looks to be an ax. Classic Murphy!

collider.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthology Series#Horrors#The Murder House#American Horror Story#American Horror Story#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesElite Daily

Twitter Is Absolutely Dragging This Trailer For A Horror Movie Called Karen

The last two decades have been the golden age of television content. Between the rise of prestige TV in the aughts and the streaming wars of the 20-teens, viewers have become accustomed to a level of quality programming that was once unimaginable. So when an old-school bad-looking TV movie comes along, it’s a bit of a shock, as if viewers have forgotten just how schlocky the medium once was. But the newest pulled-from-the-headlines movie-of-the-week to follow this tradition, Karen, is something else. If the Karen movie trailer is anything to go by, Twitter will have a field day when the film hits the airwaves.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Invasion trailer sees Sam Neill prepare to battle aliens

No matter how many times Hollywood makes movies and TV shows about little green men (or grey, if you prefer), audiences will keep watching 'em. Well, now you can add Invasion to that list, an upcoming ten-part sci-drama set to debut this fall on Apple TV. Like a great many other titles about extraterrestrials popping down to Earth to take it over, Invasion aims to do… well, the same by the sounds of it.
Visual Artcartermatt.com

American Horror Story spin-off evokes Murder House in promo art

Just in case you can’t wait until late August to see American Horror Story, here’s the good news: There’s a new corner of the franchise to explore! American Horror Stories is an upcoming spin-off show set to arrive at FX on Hulu come July 15, and it seems to be combining the essence of the flagship with the format of Black Mirror. After all, every episode is going to be a unique, singular story with its own cast.
MoviesCollider

New ‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Reveals Release Date for Ryan Murphy’s Spinoff

Ryan Murphy's latest production, American Horror Stories, released a new poster that reveals the premiere date for the highly anticipated series — July 15. The episodic anthology series is a spinoff of Murphy's highly acclaimed American Horror Story, in which each episode tells a similarly creepy and distinctive horror tale. American Horror Stories will consist of 16 one-hour episodes, and will likely feature some familiar characters and sets that fans will instantly recognize.
TV SeriesEW.com

American Horror Stories preview teases Murder House link with Rubber Woman

When American Horror Stories makes its debut next month, it could be treading into some fan-favorite territory. A full-length teaser for the American Horror Story spinoff series was released Wednesday, and in it, a woman wearing a rubber suit beckons to the viewer and takes us inside season 1's Murder House, only this time, there are all sorts of new horrors inside.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Succubus horror-comedy Lillith gets a poster and trailer

A poster and trailer have been released for Lillith, an independent horror-comedy from director Lee Esposito which stars Nell Kessler as Jenna, a young woman who summons a lust demon to seek revenge after her boyfriend leaves her heartbroken; check them out here…. Jenna Collins (Nell Kessler) is a girl...
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories Brings Back the Rubber Man in New Poster

Earlier this week, a poster for the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff series, American Horror Stories, teased a return to the infamous Murder House with a stunning image that featured the always terrifying "Rubber Man" looking across a red field at the home. Now, another new poster is also featuring the Rubber Man in a far more sinister image. On Tuesday, series executive producer Ryan Murphy took to social media to share the new poster, telling fans "it's not all in your head".
Moviesmontanarightnow.com

Sarah Paulson felt 'trapped' by previous American Horror Story season

Sarah Paulson felt "trapped" by 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'. The 46-year-old actress - who played Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall and Lana Winters in the sixth season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology show - admitted coming into the series after playing Marcia Clark in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' meant she wasn't feeling inspired by her next role.
Movies411mania.com

Lead Role Cast In Upcoming Hellraiser Reboot

The Illuminerdi and Bloody Disgusting report that Odessa A’zion has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming Hellraiser reboot, but it’s unknown what that role will be due to the lack of story information available. What we do now is that the Spyglass Media film will be released...
TV & VideosComicBook

Arrow Star Neal McDonough Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Neal McDonough is reportedly joining American Horror Story Season 10. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower in the season which has been titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, though the report indicates that the character is not President Dwight Eisenhower but rather a character that has the same name. Additional details about the character and McDonough's involvement with the season were not released.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories Poster II: The Horrors Aren't All In Your Head

Well, it looks like we were right (not the biggest leap of faith, we'll admit) and that yesterday's poster key art for FX on Hulu's "American Horror Story" spinoff American Horror Stories wouldn't be a one-and-done. Following up on some major casting news and a brief teaser release, Ryan Murphy & company released a poster with the message that horror was coming home- with the image of Rubberwoman. This time around, Rubberowoman returns as AHStories wants viewers to know via a second poster that the horrors aren't all in their heads- and some are trying to claw their way out.
Moviesnbcpalmsprings.com

Interview: “Werewolves Within” Cast on New IFC Films Horror Comedy

Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, and Harvey Guillen star in the new so funny it’s scary “Werewolves Within” from director Josh Ruben. Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films:. A proposed gas pipeline has created divisions within the small town of Beaverfield. When a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Never-Before-Seen Footage Debuts in Trailer for Tarantino’s New Book

Harper Perennial has debuted an official trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming novelization of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and it’s jam-packed with never-before-scene footage from the director’s ninth feature film. “Hollywood” was a critical and commercial hit when it opened theatrically in July 2019 following a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film grossed $374 million worldwide and picked up 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Brad Pitt won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
MoviesComicBook

American Horror Story: Double Feature Gets Creepy New Poster

Ahead of the release of most seasons of American Horror Story, its title and theme is often made relatively apparent, but even with American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of the unsettling series, releasing a new poster, fans are still perplexed by what terrors creator Ryan Murphy is cooking up. Earlier this year, Murphy began teasing audiences with glimpses at the new season, leading towards the reveal in March that Season 10 would feature two storylines, though fans are still wondering exactly how that will pan out, with the below poster only adding more confusion to those expectations. American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX on August 25th.
MoviesFirst Showing

New 2021 Trailer for 'Candyman' Horror with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

"Candyman ain't a 'he'. Candyman's the whole damn hive." Universal has unveiled a 2021 official trailer for the horror reboot Candyman, described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 cult classic horror film starring Tony Todd. The first official trailer launched last year, and the movie was supposed to be out in theaters last year, but has finally been reset to open this August later in 2021. Producer Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling likely told you about at a sleepover: Candyman. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris (from If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, and Vanessa Williams, along with an appearance by the original Tony Todd. DaCosta explained in a video about the delay: "I started working on the film winter of 2019, I mean so much changed in that time… we had the really amazing show of political and cultural and emotional force." But now she wants everyone to watch it together. "Horror's just better in a room full of people who are also freaking out." It really looks like one of the best horror movies of the year.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Recoil at the First Trailer for Netflix Meta-Horror Flick A Classic Horror Story

Typically, when horror films get deeply self-referential, it’s in service of delivering a few laughs to the horror geeks in the crowd. The meta-horror comedy has essentially become its own sub-genre at this point, as seen in movies such as The Cabin in the Woods and The Final Girls. “Legitimate” horror, on the other hand, often occurs in a universe where characters are blind to the idea of horror movie tropes, as knowledge of those tropes would theoretically lessen the genuine fright involved.
MoviesMovieWeb

A Classic Horror Story Trailer Mashes Up the Genre for the Ultimate Fright

If you enjoy films like Scream, Texas Chainsaw, Hereditary, It and all the other classic horror flicks that send a chill down the spine, then A Classic Horror Story is going to give you a fresh taste of fright. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Italian horror-thriller which is set to debut on the streaming platform on July 14, and this first look does deliver the creepiness it promises.