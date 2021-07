The Old Guard 2 has a script and will start filming next year, according to Charlize Theron. The actor, who played Andy in The Old Guard and also produced the movie, broke the news to Variety. She didn't give away any specifics about the plot or what to expect from the sequel, besides confirming that Marwan Kenzari's Joe and Luca Marinelli's Nicky would both be returning. Variety notes that the sequel will start filming "in the first quarter of 2022," so that's anywhere between January and March.