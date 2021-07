2021 marks the first year that New York City will use ranked-choice voting to pick its leaders. So far, it’s not going great. The Democratic primary election for mayor was held last week, on June 22, with initial results favoring Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams by a healthy margin. But ranked-choice voting means that determining the winner of the primary will require several rounds of vote-counting. Each voter was able to pick up to five candidates whom they hoped might win. If their preferred candidate is eliminated by being the lowest vote-getter in a round, the voter’s ballot shifts to their next preference down the list, until either the race is down to two candidates or until that voter’s ballot lists no more viable candidates.