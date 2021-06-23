Cancel
4th Circ. upholds NSA, CIA's employee pre-publication review policies

By Daniel Wiessner
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOYhe_0adGaPkF00
The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in McLean, Virginia. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Defense and two other federal agencies do not violate former employees' free-speech rights by requiring them to seek review before publishing information that could be classified or otherwise implicate national security.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that by voluntarily signing agreements to seek pre-publication review, the five plaintiffs in the 2019 case waived their right to pursue claims that the policies violated the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The panel also rejected the plaintiffs' claims that the scope of the agencies' review was too broad, and their guidelines for pre-publication review were confusing and unclear.

The plaintiffs' lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice, which represents the agencies.

The five plaintiffs are former employees of the CIA, DOD, National Security Agency or the Office of the Director of National Intelligence who had clearance to review secret or top secret material.

After leaving their jobs, the plaintiffs all submitted for review manuscripts of books they planned to publish, which touched on topics such as mass surveillance, the history of the CIA and racism and sexual violence in the U.S. military.

In their 2019 complaint, the plaintiffs claimed the pre-publication reviews of their work took months and that the agencies' proposed redactions were unjustified.

In some cases, the agencies' objections were intended to protect them from embarrassment rather to safeguard national secrets, or involved material that had already been publicly disclosed, the plaintiffs claimed.

They said that requiring pre-publication review was a form of prior restraint on speech that violated the 1st Amendment. And the policies the agencies adopted for conducting reviews were unconstitutionally vague and confusing, the plaintiffs said.

U.S. District Judge George Hazel in Greenbelt, Maryland dismissed the lawsuit last year. He said the government's interest in protecting national secrets outweighed free-speech concerns, and that while the agencies' policies were voluminous, they were also clear.

The 4th Circuit on Wednesday rejected the plaintiffs' appeal, saying they waived the ability to challenge pre-publication review by signing non-disclosure agreements when they were hired.

And the plaintiffs' employment carried with it a serious responsibility not to impair the agencies' work, which could be irreversibly compromised by disclosing national secrets, the court said.

"While it is understandable that the plaintiffs, as former employees, now wish to share their experiences or, yet more, to comment on public policy as informed by those experiences, doing so in light of their exposure to numerous state secrets is fraught with danger to the national security," Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Barbara Keenan and William Traxler.

The case is Edgar v. Haines, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1568.

For the plaintiffs: Brett Kaufman of the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation

For the government: Daniel Winik of the U.S. Department of Justice

