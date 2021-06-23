Model Tanaye White Uses This Curl Gel For the Perfect Twist Out
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After building a career as a senior communications analyst, Tanaye White made the decision to pursue another passion – modeling. In 2018, after being named a finalist in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2018 model search, she pivoted full-time and hasn't looked back since.www.glamour.com