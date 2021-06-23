Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Have Most Supportive Fanbase of Female Coaches

By Noah Strackbein
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans are the most supportive of female coaches within the NFL, according to a study by Sports Betting Dime.

The study surveyed 1,500 fans across the NFL to reveal the support on a team-by-team basis, female coaching stereotypes, and what kind of must-have experiences women would need to succeed in the pros.

The results showed 97.8% of Steelers fans are accepting of women coaches. The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked second (96.7%).

92.8% of fans overall are supporting of female coaches within the league. The Chicago Bears are the least-accepting fans of female coaches (89.1%).

The most common stereotypes were led by women being less qualified than male coaches (32%), male athletes won’t respect them (30%), and they’re softer than male coaches (27%).

20% of fans across the league didn't know their team had a female on the coaching staff.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Community Policy
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
191
Followers
261
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports Betting Dime#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Chicago Bears#Allsteelers Si Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Legend Tunch Ilkin Retires From Broadcasting to Focus on ALS Treatment

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers player and current broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has announced his retirement from broadcasting as he focuses on treatment for ALS. Ilkin announced his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in October of 2020. The former two-time Pro Bowl tackle said at the time he plans to fight through the illness.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Ben Roethlisberger Building Fun Relationship With Steelers WRs

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is taking some extra time to build relationships with his veteran wide receivers. Roethlisberger, 39, is working with a wideout group that did not add a drafted rookie for the first time in seven years. So, he's spending time with his veterans to make sure everyone is friendly.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Former Edge Rushing Duo Ranks Top 5 in QB Disruption

Two Pittsburgh Steelers, one past and one present, ranked in the top 10 for disruption rate in 2020. T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree were one of the NFL's best edge rushing duos last season. According to NFL.com's Next Gen Stats, they were both in the top five for disrupting the quarterback. Watt ranked first and Dupree ranked fifth.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Mason Rudolph Looking to Stay Course With Steelers Despite Competition

PITTSBURGH -- Nothing is set in stone for Mason Rudolph, but there's a sense he has the best shot to be the next starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. "That's my goal, to be a starting quarterback in this league and for our team, and I'm working toward that goal every single day," Rudolph told local media on Tuesday. "I can only control myself and the way I prepare and the way I approach and play in OTAs and camp, and that's on the forefront of my mind."
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Fantasy Football Profile: Ben Roethlisberger's Late-Round Value

Since his phenomenal rookie campaign in 2004, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the cornerstone of everything black and gold since first stepping on the field. Spanning through a Hall of Fame career that features two Super Bowl victories among a plethora of other accolades, there's no doubting Roethlisberger's...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Pittsburgh Mayor Declares June 13th 'Tunch and Wolf Day' in Honor of Former Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- On Sunday, the city of Pittsburgh honored former Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley by declaring June 13, 'Tunch and Wolf Day.'. Ilkin and Wolfey were acknowledged for their commitment to the Light of Life Rescue Mission and their service to the Pittsburgh community. The two former Steelers first started the mission 35 years ago and continue to provide.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster Won't Rule Out Steelers Return or AFC North in Next Free Agency Run

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got their wide receiver back for another season, but the future is very much uncertain for JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers this offseason, returning to Pittsburgh for Ben Roethlisberger's last ride. Next spring, the Pro Bowler will hit the open market again, looking to grab a longer contract.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Julio Jones Makes Steelers' Biggest Question Mark Much More Concerning

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a glaring weakness on defense, and it happens to be a position that defends - maybe - the most explosive position in the AFC. With the addition of Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, the wide receivers in the conference are now unmatched. Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Keenan Allen are now part of a group that has secured one of the greatest receivers of the generation.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Offensive Line Ranked in Bottom Half of NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reshaping their offensive line after years of success. But as they begin a new journey, with new names, there are going to be questions. Not everyone is as confident as Mike Tomlin in the Steelers' front five. Pro Football Focus ranked Pittsburgh's line 17th in the NFL, the third-best in the AFC North.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Final Dates and Times of Steelers Preseason Schedule

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL released the 2021 preseason schedule, kicking off the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys on August 8. The Steelers will open the preseason at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 8 p.m. From there, they'll travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, head back home to play the Lions and finish off their exhibition games in Carolina against the Panthers.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Ulterior Motive Can't Hinder Steelers' Plans

Despite a sour ending to the 2020 season and losing a few starters on both sides of the ball, there's still hope among fans in the Steel City. There has to be, right? The Penguins egregiously lost to the Islanders and the Pirates are sinking faster than the Titanic. Surely, this version of the Pittsburgh Steelers can certainly bring hope back into the fan base.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Minicamp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers ended minicamp and will take roughly a month hiatus before returning to the field for training camp (hopefully) at St. Vincent College. Following Organized Team Activities, plenty of younger names stood out. From a group of undrafted cornerbacks to some depth pieces at running back, there was a long list of those who impressed at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Business Isn't Finished Between Steelers and Terrell Edmunds

PITTSBURGH -- Terrell Edmunds is entering a contract year with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in his NFL career. The former first-round pick in 2018 had his fifth-year option declined by the Steelers this offseason, leaving him a free agent following the 2021 season. But the news didn't come as a major downer for the safety.