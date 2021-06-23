Checking In on Netflix’s Original Movies: June 2021 Edition
June has been a pretty downbeat month for Netflix, with the service seemingly uninterested in the theatrical model’s reliance on the summer blockbuster. As everyone gets out of the house, whether they’re headed to the movies or elsewhere, streaming platforms will hold their major attention-getters until cooling conditions drive us all back indoors. That has cleared room for some less expected titles, the best among them being an earthy horror fable set on the Mexico-Belize border. Those with a penchant for the world-ending spectacles in vogue this time of year can still watch Gina Rodriguez fight for the future of mankind, but international tastes are in for the real good stuff, with solid imports from Spain, India, and Italy rounding out the month’s slate. Crank up the AC and keep reading for this month’s Netflix picks.www.vulture.com