Checking In on Netflix’s Original Movies: June 2021 Edition

This week marks the first official week of summer and you know what that means: school is out, summer Fridays have returned and endless amounts of time lay before you! There is absolutely no reason you cannot spend all day lounging around, hanging with your friends while watching the best new movies and shows your favorite streaming services have to offer — unless you have a full-time job, of course, and then you’ve still got the weekend! While you float on your massive pool raft sipping your lemonade, sift through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above and check out the freshest titles that will start your relaxing summer off in style. And worry not about getting too swamped by all the choices, because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy legwork and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.