FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 29, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced that his office filed a regulation to establish a new standardized form that the public may use to make open records requests on public agencies subject to the Open Records Act. The form fulfills the requirements, under House Bill 312, that the Attorney General’s Office publish a standardized form. Although public agencies must accept a request using the form, the public is not required to use the form to make a request under the Act.