The price of dogecoin has once again spiked following a tweet from meme-loving billionaire Elon Musk.The cryptocurrency shot up by nearly 10 per cent on Thursday morning after Mr Musk tweeted an image from The Godfather, captioning the meme: “Release the Doge!”Less than an hour later, Mr Musk tweeted lyrics to a parody of the popular children’s song Baby Shark, replacing the words with “baby Doge”.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe market response for dogecoin was less pronounced than previous times Mr Musk has mentioned the meme-inspired cryptocurrency on Twitter. A...