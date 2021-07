Analyzing trade packages Warriors could offer with two picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It is now or never for the Warriors this offseason. After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons due in large part to injuries to Klay Thompson (torn ACL, torn Achilles) and Steph Curry (broken hand in 2019-20), the Warriors enter a critical offseason that they must nail in order to put the best possible roster around their core three.