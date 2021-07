It's a homage to one of the more obscure vehicles from the popular action film. With all the hot metal on display in 2001's The Fast and the Furious, you could be forgiven for missing the Racer's Edge shop truck, a bright red Ford F-150 SVT Lightning; it scores only a fleeting appearance in the film. Despite its obscurity, when the Hoonigan gang got together to plan their own pickup build, they decided it had to be an esoteric tribute to the very same vehicle. Thus was created Lord Frightening, a 2JZ-swapped F-150 destined to serve as the Hoonigan workshop mule, which just hit the dyno in a video released today.