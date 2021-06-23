Second Half Stock Market Outlook

Overview: Soft Asian manufacturing PMIs weighed on local shares after the S&P 500 set new record highs yesterday. European shares are recouping yesterday's month-end losses, while US futures indices are bid. The US 10-year yield is around 1.47%, and European yields are 1-2 bp higher. The dollar is beginning the quarter on firm footing, making new highs for the year against the Japanese yen (~JPY111.60). The euro has been unable to resurface above $1.1860 and is at its lowest level in nearly three months. No change by the Riksbank left the krona vulnerable, and the krona's 0.3% loss leads the majors. Russia, Turkey, and South Africa are firmer, while many emerging market currencies are softer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has a four-day slide in tow. Gold extended its recovery from $1750 but ran into resistance in front of $1780. Oil prices are firm in the wake of the latest drawdown of US inventories. The August contract set new highs above $74.50 as the outcome of the OPEC meeting is awaited. Speculation has centered around an increase of 500k barrels next month. The CRB Index settled yesterday at its best level in nearly six years. With June's gain of 3.75%, the index rose for the seventh month in the past eight.