Gov. Gavin Newsom routinely boasts that California has “one of the highest vaccination rates in the United States of America.”. But Newsom, facing a recall election this fall, rarely mentions that the state’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake has largely stagnated in Black and Latino neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus, and in rural outposts where opposition to vaccines runs rampant. In these communities, deep distrust of government and the U.S. health care system has collided with the state’s high-stakes effort to finish vaccinating its 34 million vaccine-eligible residents.