Stuffed animals needed for Christmas on the Farm 2021

Livingston Philanthropies, Inc. (LPI) volunteers saved one last stuffed animal from the holiday season for a situation that could present itself down the road. A community-minded Livingston resident donated thousands of the plush toys over a four year period to ensure that profoundly poor children will receive a gift on Christmas morning. Many months later, that situation came to fruition outside a local Newark pantry, when the little girl shown above was presented with the toy. “Instantly, the time was right. This little cutie was thrilled to receive her unexpected gift from LPI volunteers,” said LPI founder and director Jeff Friedman. “Thank you, Livingston! Neighbors can visit LPI’s website at njhomeless.org to explore how the non-profit organization helps the homeless and provides for families living below the poverty line.”