Stuffed animals needed for Christmas on the Farm 2021

When most people think of animal rescue, their mind immediately jumps to dogs and cats. After all, that’s what most of us come in contact with each day (and we may even own rescued friends of our own). What you may not be aware of is there are a growing number of animal sanctuaries that deal with cows, pigs, and other agricultural livestock. There’s even a farm animal rescue in Maryland! Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit animal rescue that houses pigs, horses, turkeys, cows, and more. Best of all, they allow visitors (with appointment), so you are able to come and interact with the residents and learn more about them!