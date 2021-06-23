The semi-annual Tory Burch is going strong with huge price cuts on purses

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Sure, the 4th of July sales bonanza may be over, but there's still time to take advantage of some of the biggest sales events of the year. Tons of your favorite retailers offered up a smorgasbord of deals for the celebration, plenty of which are still going strong—but now's your last chance to shop them. From meal kit services to appliances and furniture, there’s a sweet discount for just about anything you’ve got your eyes on.