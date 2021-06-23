SPD investigating shooting on Everglade Ave

At 2:43 AM on June 19, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the intersection of 4th Ave and Gambell Street in reference to a shooting. The initial investigation is that two vehicles in the area, both containing occupants, had an altercation. Shots were fired that caused injuries to a group of individuals that were congregated outside at the intersection. The group of five adult victims, 3 adult males and 2 adult females, were all taken to an area hospital for treatment. One adult female victim has died as a result of her injuries. The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed .It is unclear at this time if the group was the target of the shots fired or if they were caught in the crossfire of the altercation.