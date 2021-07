In a stunning upset, the self-proclaimed socialist candidate India Walton is projected to win the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, New York.CNN and the Associated Press projected Ms Walton’s victory on Wednesday as polls showed her ahead of her opponent, Mayor Byron Brown, by seven per cent of the vote. If she goes on to win the general election – as she’s expected to in the deep-blue city – she will become Buffalo’s first female and first socialist mayor.“This victory is ours,” Ms Walton said in a dramatic victory speech on Tuesday night. “It is the first of...