Apple has announced that Foundation will premiere September 24, 2021 on Apple TV+. The company also released a teaser for the epic saga from executive producer David S. Goyer. The teaser showcases the sweeping scope and scale of the eagerly awaited new Apple Original series, which marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel series of the same name. The 10-episode first season of “Foundation” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.