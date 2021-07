The first step in the Warriors' critical offseason begins Tuesday night at the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery when the Warriors will find out their draft fate. After missing out on the postseason this past season, the Warriors know they have to do everything they can this offseason to maximize the remaining years of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green's prime. However, adding two rookies to an already young, inexperienced roster might not be seen as the best way to attack the monumental task facing Golden State.