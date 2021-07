Xbox Game Pass has a lot of games worth playing on it, but today we’re learning that some of them will soon be disappearing from the service. Microsoft has listed the games that will be leaving the service on July 1st, and there are some big titles on the list. The good news is that we’re learning of these departures with a couple of weeks of lead time, so if you’re in the middle of any of them, you still have some time to finish them up.