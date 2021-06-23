Cancel
Hudson Valley’s “Devil’s Path” Proves True For One Out-of-Town Hiker

By Smitty
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hiker from New Jersey had to be rescued while exploring here in the Hudson Valley after falling 20-feet off a rocky trail. When you're going out hiking, no matter where you are, you need to be aware of your surroundings and be prepared before hitting the trails. Obviously, no matter how well you prepare, things can always go wrong, that's just life. When exploring nature, always take your time and watch where you're stepping as you can lose your footing very easily on some trails in the Hudson Valley.

