“We Will Not Ignore It”: How NBC Plans to Manage the Tokyo Olympics Amid a Pandemic

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Organizers for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics said on Monday that venues could welcome fans up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of 10,000 spectators for each Olympic site. The decision comes despite warnings from health authorities over the potential spread of the coronavirus, amid Japan’s slow vaccination rollout. The announcement comes as a coach from Uganda's Olympic team tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Tokyo. International fans were banned from attending the Games in March and officials say the local spectators that do attend will not be allowed to shout or speak loudly, and will be required to wear face masks.