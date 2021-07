The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of winning back-to-back Super Bowls, but they have a solid chance to go back in 2021. There is no doubt the Chiefs are loaded with superstar talent. Patrick Mahomes is on another level, Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the league, and Tyreek Hill can take it to the house on any given play. Even Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a star in the making after having a solid rookie campaign.