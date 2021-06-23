Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Out of Line, hand-drawn puzzle platformer, gets July Switch release date

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Hatinh Interactive and developer Nerd Monkeys have announced a July 7, 2021 release date for hand-drawn puzzle platformer Out of Line on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the game has launched today on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Humble Store, Gamesplanet. Preorders for the Switch version of Out of Line will begin July 1, and later this year, the game will come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Puzzles#Platformer#Xbox One#July Switch#Hatinh Interactive#Nerd Monkeys#Gog Humble Store#Studio Ghibli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Arts
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Unite gets July release on Switch and new gameplay details

The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for Pokémon Unite, the upcoming multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) (or maybe not-MOBA) developed by TiMi Studios. The trailer features a lengthy series of prerendered battles with some of the game’s playable Pokémon. We see the likes of Lucario, Cinderace, and of course the mascot of the franchise, Pikachu. Honestly, this segment of the trailer is pretty cool, and the music fittingly represents the intensity of the battles. Right at the end, we get a short montage of Pokémon Unite gameplay, followed by a release window announcement. Pokémon Unite will launch with a release date somewhere in July 2021 for Nintendo Switch, with the mobile version arriving sometime in September.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Pokémon Unite will release on Nintendo Switch in July, mobiles later

The Pokémon Company have confirmed that the next major instalment in their world-beating franchise, Pokémon Unite, will be released on Nintendo Switch in July. They have yet to announce exactly when it will be available, though revealed that the mobile versions for Apple iOS and Android won’t be arriving until later this year in September.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

First-person puzzle-adventure game Discolored heading to Switch in July

Jason Godbey is bringing the first-person puzzle-adventure game Discolored to Switch, according to an eShop listing. It’s currently on track for a July 1 launch. We have the following overview and trailer for Discolored:. Discolored is a strange and surreal puzzle adventure, taking place over two-or-so hours in a single...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Boomerang X Gets Switch and PC Release Date in New Trailer

Devolver Digital announced that the Dang-developed action game, Boomerang X, on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on July 8, 2021. Boomerang X has players utilize a boomerang to take down hordes of enemies. The game utilizes momentum and speed as players navigate through levels and use every ability they can to string together attacks. The abilities evolve across gameplay to include new powers that enhance the way players approach enemies.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Fuga: Melodies Of Steel Locks In July Release Date On Nintendo Switch

CyberConnect2 has confirmed a release date for Fuga: Melodies of Steel on Nintendo Switch. With this action strategy RPG, the developer has looked to deliver a heartwarming story that depicts sacrifice and the horrors of war. It’s a 20-year anniversary game in the Little Tail Bronx series, continuing on from...
Retailnintendoeverything.com

Hotline Miami Collection getting physical release on Switch at retail

While the Switch version of Hotline Miami Collection was previously offered physically through Special Reserve Games, it will soon have a more widely available release. Retailers have started putting up new listings and there’ll be a new opportunity to make a purchase. We’ve included this in our pre-order updates but wanted to ensure that the news had greater visibility.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Sci-Fi Action-Platformer Metal Unit Out Now On Nintendo Switch

NEOWIZ and JellySnow Studio have announced that their sprawling sci-fi action-platformer Metal Unit is out now on Nintendo Switch. The 2D side-scrolling experience looks to tell “the tragic story of humanity’s battle to reclaim its home from the clutches of monsters and machines.”. With two difficulty modes – Normal and...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Discolored Is An Intriguing Puzzle Adventure, Out On Switch Soon

The steady feed of interesting Apple Arcade titles making their way to consoles is continuing, though Discolored is a game that's also established a reputation on Steam. Developed by Jason Godbey, it's a first-person puzzle adventure in which you're sent to investigate a roadside diner that's lost all colour. It's...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Yes, Cruis'n Blast Is Getting A Physical Release On Switch

Cruis'n Blast first popped up earlier this year, when a rating was filed by the Australian Classification Board on 19th May. And if you didn't know, this high-speed arcade racer stems from the Cruis'n series - which originally started out in arcades in '94 with Cruis'n USA, and followed with a home console release on Nintendo 64 in 1996.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

This Abandoned and Blue Box Game Studio Thing Is Getting Out of Hand

There’s definitely something odd about upcoming PlayStation 5 survival game Abandoned, but we fear the speculation is now getting out of hand. Two of the top-voted posts on PS5’s sub-Reddit now pertain to Konami tweets about upcoming Silent Hill merchandise (a “connection”, apparently); meanwhile, fans have tracked down Blue Box Game Studios “boss” Hasan Kahraman’s PlayStation Network account and started sending him messages.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Neko Ghost, Jump! is a 2D & 3D puzzle platformer headed to Switch

For the early decades of game design, there was an unspoken rule that I’m really glad came back in recent years: The world can never have too many platformers. Along those lines, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC are all slated to receive 2D and 3D puzzle platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! from developer Burgos Games. The game will launch “soon” and received a new trailer as part of E3 2021, but in the meantime, you can try out its Steam demo.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Puzzle game Loopindex releasing on Switch this week

Ratalakia Games and Somepx are bringing Loopindex to Switch this week, the two companies announced today. It’ll be launching digitally on June 25. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. It’s time to explore the virtual land of Loopindex! Its vast, uncharted lands are full of puzzles...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

B.ARK Receives July Release Date

Tic Toc Games has confirmed a release date for their cooperative space-themed side-scrolling shoot ’em up B.ARK on Nintendo Switch. “We grew up loving co-op games and space shooters,” explains Tic Toc Games co-directorAbraham Morales. “We want to deliver both an accessible yet frenetic shooter gameplay with characters you’ll love.”
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Aliens: Fireteam Gets a Release Date and a New Name

Aliens: Fireteam now has a formal release date and a new, tweaked name. The co-op shooter is now known as Aliens: Fireteam Elite, presumably to indicate that your team will last twenty seconds against the xenomorphs instead of the usual 10 seconds that regular fireteams manage. Despite being co-op, the...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Puzzle Adventure Indigo 7 Rocks Out This July

Fans of puzzle games like Puyo Puyo Tetris have reason to be excited today. Dolores Entertainment’s Indigo 7: Quest for Love is coming this July. It’s a musical romance with cartoony graphics, and plenty of content. It’s coming first to PS4/PS5 on July 6th (America) and 7th (Europe); then it’s coming to Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S on July 8th. And if you snag it quickly enough, you can enjoy a 20% discount off the regular price.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Switch release date: Is JWE2 coming to Switch?

The eagerly-awaited dinosaur management sequel was revealed at E3 this month, but the one thing missing was confirmation of a Jurassic World Evolution 2 Switch release date. The original Jurassic World Evolution Switch release came much later, but fans of the first game on Nintendo’s console probably want to know, will JWE2 come out on Switch, and if so, when? Let’s have a look.