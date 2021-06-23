Out of Line, hand-drawn puzzle platformer, gets July Switch release date

The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for Pokémon Unite, the upcoming multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) (or maybe not-MOBA) developed by TiMi Studios. The trailer features a lengthy series of prerendered battles with some of the game’s playable Pokémon. We see the likes of Lucario, Cinderace, and of course the mascot of the franchise, Pikachu. Honestly, this segment of the trailer is pretty cool, and the music fittingly represents the intensity of the battles. Right at the end, we get a short montage of Pokémon Unite gameplay, followed by a release window announcement. Pokémon Unite will launch with a release date somewhere in July 2021 for Nintendo Switch, with the mobile version arriving sometime in September.