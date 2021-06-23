Out of Line, hand-drawn puzzle platformer, gets July Switch release date
Publisher Hatinh Interactive and developer Nerd Monkeys have announced a July 7, 2021 release date for hand-drawn puzzle platformer Out of Line on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the game has launched today on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Humble Store, Gamesplanet. Preorders for the Switch version of Out of Line will begin July 1, and later this year, the game will come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.www.nintendoenthusiast.com