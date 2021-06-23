Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston would ‘proudly’ say she ‘banged’ David Schwimmer ‘if that happened’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston swears she never “banged” David Schwimmer — on a break or otherwise. “We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked,” Aniston told Howard Stern Wednesday on his Sirius XM show. “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”

pagesix.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Sirius Xm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

David Schwimmer reacts to Ed Sheeran performing ‘The Routine’ from Friends with Courteney Cox

David Schwimmer has reacted to the viral video of Ed Sheeran performing “The Routine” from Friends with his former co-star, Courteney Cox. In the video posted to Instagram, Cox and Sheeran recreated the famous dance routine originally performed by Cox and Schwimmer’s brother and sister characters, Ross and Monica Gellar, in the hit sitcom. In Friends, the dance was an old choreographed routine Ross and Monica performed at a childhood dance contest, which comes in handy when they get a chance to dance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV show.In a post to his Instagram page, Sheeran...
CelebritiesPrevention

Jennifer Aniston Reveals What ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Is Really Like to Work With

After the iconic Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast have been giving more interviews about their time working on the show. A particular interview that’s getting a lot of buzz is the one Jennifer, Courteney, and Lisa had with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show podcast. In it, Jennifer revealed that there was a guest actor who wasn’t great to be with on set. “It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom,” she reportedly said.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Throwback Pic With Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco For 17th Birthday

Coco Arquette turned 17 on June 13, and she got some special Instagram love from her godmother, Jennifer Aniston, for the occasion. Jennifer Aniston made sure to show Coco Arquette, her goddaughter, some love in honor of the teenager’s 17th birthday on June 13! To celebrate the big day, Jen took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo of herself and Coco. In the pic, Jennifer is holding a blonde-haired, toddler Coco in her arms, with their hair blowing in their faces from some seemingly intense wind. They both have huge smiles on their faces as they embrace one another for the absolutely adorable photograph.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

From Courtney Cox to Matt LeBlanc to Lisa Kudrow, who is the richest amongst the Friends cast now. Jennifer Anniston is the richest with $300 million. Matthew Perry has made some very smart property investments.

In 1994, the American sitcom Friends debuted on our screens and the world of television comedy would never be quite the same again. What started as a shot in the dark for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, ended 10 seasons later in global superstardom, TV history and mega-wealth for all six of the pals.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew Perry ‘Spiraling’ After Getting ‘Dumped’ By Fiancee?

Is Matthew Perry on a downward spiral after his fiancee called off their wedding? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates. Matthew Perry ‘Crushed And Super Worried About The Future’?. According to Woman’s Day, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars were “distressed” by his current state when they reunited for their HBO...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Jennifer Aniston says she and Brad Pitt are 'buddies'

(CNN) — Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt really are all good y'all. The pair were married from 2000 to 2005 and there is continued fascination with their relationship. Aniston recently appeared with her "Friends" co-stars and actual friends Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" and the talk turned to Pitt.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston moved by the confession of one of her colleagues in “Friends”

The reunion chapter of “Friends” left more than one memorable moment for fans, as well as heartfelt statements like those of Matthew Perry about their infighting. The actor who gave life to Chandler Bing He confessed to experiencing terrible episodes of anxiety as part of the pressures of his character, which moved Jennifer Aniston, who regretted not helping him in time.
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Feuding Behind The Scenes Of ‘Friends’ Reunion?

It is estimated that 29% of the country has tuned in to watch the Friends reunion. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Jennifer Aniston came back together to chat about the legacy of the 90s sitcom. However, one tabloid is reporting Cox had an issue with her lack of screen time compared to her TV show best friend Aniston. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why She Was Fired From Frasier

We can't think of anyone else playing the role of Phoebe in Friends other than Lisa Kudrow. But did you know she actually landed the iconic role after being let go from another sitcom - Frasier?. Yep, Lisa Kudrow sat down with Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jennifer Garner ‘Setting Aside Her Love Life’ After Breakup?

Is Jennifer Garner putting her love life on the back burner to focus on her career? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Garner ‘Setting Her Sights’ On Producing Career?. Last April, OK! reported Jennifer Garner is focusing all of her energy into...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston estranged from one of her closest friends?

Being one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston She is surrounded by friends as well known as she is and it is common to see her frequenting homes like that of Ellen DeGeneres O Courteney Cox. Recently the diva was the target of rumors that pointed out that she was moving away from one of his closest friends What is true?
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant On Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Friends director reveals that reunion show was nearly ruined - details

Ben Winston, the director behind the hugely successful Friends Reunion episode, has opened up about a moment behind-the-scenes that threatened to spoil a major moment on the one-off episode. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ben revealed that he was extremely keen to have all of the six cast members -...