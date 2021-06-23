Jennifer Aniston would ‘proudly’ say she ‘banged’ David Schwimmer ‘if that happened’

Coco Arquette turned 17 on June 13, and she got some special Instagram love from her godmother, Jennifer Aniston, for the occasion. Jennifer Aniston made sure to show Coco Arquette, her goddaughter, some love in honor of the teenager’s 17th birthday on June 13! To celebrate the big day, Jen took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo of herself and Coco. In the pic, Jennifer is holding a blonde-haired, toddler Coco in her arms, with their hair blowing in their faces from some seemingly intense wind. They both have huge smiles on their faces as they embrace one another for the absolutely adorable photograph.