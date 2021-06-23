Jennifer Aniston would ‘proudly’ say she ‘banged’ David Schwimmer ‘if that happened’
Jennifer Aniston swears she never “banged” David Schwimmer — on a break or otherwise. “We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked,” Aniston told Howard Stern Wednesday on his Sirius XM show. “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”pagesix.com