In 2016, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers found themselves with their backs against the wall during the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. They were down 3-1 in the series and they were getting badly outplayed by a Warriors team that had just come off of a 73-9 regular season. Despite this deficit, LeBron led his troops to a massive comeback for the ages that ultimately got him his third championship and the first-ever title for the Cavaliers.