Oregon has a long history of terrible natural disasters, and almost all of them come in one of four bitter flavors: flood, fire, windstorm, and earthquake. But now, with the temperature getting as high as 116 degrees this past week, a heat wave can be added to the list of the worst that Mother Nature has thrown at the Pacific Northwest. The brutal temps led to the deaths of at least 63 people in Oregon, making the hot weather one of the deadliest events the state has ever seen.