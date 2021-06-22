Reflections on STEM Starter Academy’s STEM Pre-Teaching Internship

Hello, I’m Maureen Burke and I recently participated in The STCC STEM Starter Academy Internship in conjunction with The Springfield High School of Science and Technology. It was an internship program for STEM students who were considering becoming a STEM educator. The idea was to remotely observe classes and teach two separate lessons and end with a presentation about our experiences. We were expected to spend about 40 hours total with class time and preparation of the lesson plans and our zoom meetings (or debriefing sessions) where my fellow interns and our mentor, Ms. Cherry, and I were able to brainstorm ideas and get some insightful and helpful feedback. Did I mention there was a hefty stipend? We were getting paid to go back to high school.