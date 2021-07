Dmx's legacy continues to live on. The legendary rapper, who passed away at the age of 50 in April after being hospitalized due to suffering a heart attack, was honored at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27. During the ceremony, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Dmx's closest friends and colleagues celebrated his impressive career with a special tribute. Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Griselda were among those who took to the stage with memorable performances of the late musician's hits. The medley of tracks, accompanied by footage of Dmx, included "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" before concluding with...