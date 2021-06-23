Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Severn Valley Railway presses on with landmark project to convert diesel engine to hydrogen

By Rory Smith
Shropshire Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Severn Valley Railway is celebrating after successfully completing the latest stage of a one-of-a-kind project to convert a diesel shunter to hydrogen. The heritage railway, which has a base in Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, is working in partnership with the University of Birmingham and start-up company Vanguard Sustainable Transport Solutions to carry out the Harrier Hydroshunter project – the UK’s first-ever conversion of a diesel shunter to run on hydrogen power.

www.shropshirestar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Diesel Engine#Hydrogen Power#The Severn Valley Railway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Australia's TasPorts signs deal to progress green hydrogen project

LONDON (ICIS)--Australian ports operator TasPorts on Tuesday announced the signing of an option agreement for land and operating access with the developer of a proposed 250MW green hydrogen plant in northern Tasmania. The deal with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) brings the planned 250,000 tonne/year green ammonia project in the port...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Malaysian green hydrogen project opts for Perth-based flow batteries

Perth-based TNG Limited (TNG) has signed an agreement with Malaysian green hydrogen company AGV Energy Technology (AGV) to collaborate on the integration of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) into AGV’s green hydrogen production. The green hydrogen project, HySustain, uses electrolysis of demineralized water and solar energy. AGV’s intention behind HySustain...
CarsCarscoops

Is Kia Testing A Mid-Engine Hydrogen Model With A Stinger Body?

Kia has been spied testing what appears to be a mid-engined test mule equipped with the bodywork of a Stinger. This mule was recently snapped in South Korea and immediately catches the eye not only because of the camouflage across its body but because of the thick body cladding across the rear. The cladding stretches back from the front doors and what’s particularly telling is the presence of side air intakes that are said to be feeding a mid-mounted engine sitting where the rear seats of the Stinger would normally be found.
Energy IndustryZDNet

LiquidPiston engine now runs on hydrogen gas

The developer of a line of advanced rotary diesel and multi-fuel internal combustion engines is expanding into the renewable energy game. LiquidPiston's X-Engine, which we've covered previously and is helping the Air Force develop vertical takeoff and landing concepts, can now run on hydrogen gas. The successful use of hydrogen...
Vigo County, INWISH-TV

Arizona company invests in Vigo County clean hydrogen project

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) says it is investing $50 million into a clean hydrogen project in Vigo County. The project, being developed by Wabash Valley Resources LLC (WVR), aims to convert solid waste byproducts into clean hydrogen for transportation fuel and electricity generation.
Traffictheloadstar.com

Underwater railway line from the US to China: a dream project?

Relief could be in the pipeline for transpacific shippers – although not anytime soon. An old plan to build a rail line between China and the US (yes, really), has been revitalised. However, it will require buy-in from China, Russia, Canada and the US, a feat that may not currently be politically possible. According to Railfreight, the 13,000km rail line would partially be underwater, to cover the Bering Strait, becoming the longest underwater tunnel in the world, at more than 103km. The longest currently is the Channel Tunnel between the UK and France, just 50km.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Toyota readies hydrogen engine technology for road cars

Firm raced a near-stock GR Yaris motor on hydrogen to show how combustion engines could go carbon neutral. Toyota is evaluating the feasibility of running conventional combustion engines on hydrogen as an alternative to all-out electrification. The Japanese firm recently entered a hydrogen-fuelled Corolla into a 24-hour endurance race at...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia rejects $36 bln wind, solar, hydrogen project

MELBOURNE, June 21 (Reuters) - The Australian government has rejected plans for a $36 billion wind, solar and hydrogen project in Western Australia, leaving what would have been one of the world’s largest green energy projects in limbo for now. In a decision dated June 15, published on the environment...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Australia rejects application to build world's largest green hydrogen project

The Australian government has rejected an application to build what would be the world's largest renewable hydrogen and ammonia plant, the 26 GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub in Western Australia. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Australia's Minister for the Environment told the consortium...
Economyconstructforstl.org

Five Ways Diversity Enhances Engineering Projects

When it comes to promoting greater equity, inclusion and fairness in the workplace, we know that diversity of all kinds is essential. But the numbers for the U.K. show we have some work ahead. According to the Royal Academy of Engineering, the U.K., at 8%, has the lowest percentage of female professional engineers of any European country.
Agriculturepv-magazine.com

Australia’s 23 GW hydrogen/ammonia project facing environmental issues

Australia’s and perhaps the world’s largest green energy and hydrogen project, the 26 GW, $50 billion Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) slated for the Pilbara region of Western Australia was last year granted Major Project Status by the Commonwealth government; last week it was stamped by the same government as “clearly unacceptable” on the grounds that it impacts wetlands near Eighty Mile Beach, which are designated as having international significance under the 1971 Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.
BusinessTelegraph

Vauxhall plans to build new electric van at Ellesmere Port

Vauxhall owner Stellantis is preparing to unveil the production of a new electric vehicle at its Ellesmere Port plant following months of uncertainty for workers at the site. Stellantis is expected to confirm on Tuesday that it will make a new model of commercial vehicle at the factory, which currently builds the Astra estate car.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Chile and Germany join forces to develop viable green hydrogen projects

Chile’s Minister of Energy Juan Carlos Jobet and German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmaier signed a joint declaration on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on green hydrogen. As part of the collaboration, a green hydrogen working group will be created as part of the Chilean-German Energy Association (AEE) to identify viable green hydrogen projects, facilitate the development of supply chains abroad, share knowledge and experiences in terms of safety standards and procedures. The partnership also aims to advance the development of certification systems for low carbon emissions and promote the joint development of research, pilot and demonstration projects. Altmaier referred to the H2 Global program, a German government initiative that seeks to import green hydrogen and support electrolyzer projects abroad. He added that cooperation with Chile was important because Germany's major energy sector players were seeking new trade routes for imports of green hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. Also on Tuesday, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a video conference. According to the Chilean government, one of the focuses was the development of clean energy sources and green hydrogen. In December, the German ministry announced its support for Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF), the first eFuels project to be developed in Chile, which consists of the generation and use of green hydrogen to produce methanol and gasoline. The German government will support the project with €8.2 million ($ 9.76 million) through Siemens Energy.
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

Nikola invests $50 million in clean hydrogen project

PHOENIX -- Nikola Corporation is investing $50 million in cash and stock in exchange for a 20% equity interest in a clean hydrogen project being developed in West Terre Haute, Ind. The project plans to use solid waste byproducts such as petroleum coke combined with biomass to produce clean, sustainable...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: 45 GW project in Kazakhstan, new push from Norway

German project developer Svevind Energy and Kazakh Invest, a state-owned company promoting foreign investment in Kazakhstan, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a giant green hydrogen production plant in Kazakhstan. “Svevind plans to install wind and solar farms with a total capacity of 45 GW in mainly steppe areas in western and central Kazakhstan,” the two companies said in a joint statement. “The green electricity will feed 30 GW of electrolyzers to produce about three million tons of green hydrogen every year.” The green hydrogen can either be exported directly to the ever-growing Eurasian markets or used locally to produce high-value green products, like ammonia, steel or aluminum. The engineering, procurement and financing phases are expected to take at least three years. The construction and commissioning phases are predicted to take five years. “The green hydrogen facilities will lift Kazakhstan among the global leaders of renewable energy and hydrogen at very competitive, ultra-low production costs. We trust that, for green hydrogen, Kazakhstan is the place to be,” commented Svevind’s majority owner and CEO Wolfgang Kropp.
Businessmotor1.com

UK: Nissan announces EV36Zero EV hub and envision AESC gigafactory

Nissan has officially announced a new investment plan for its 35-year-old manufacturing site in Sunderland UK, which currently produces the Nissan Qashqai, Juke and Leaf. The Japanese manufacturer, together with EV battery manufacturer Envision AESC and Sunderland City Council, intends to invest £1 billion to create the Nissan EV36Zero, an EV hub (a new 360-degree solution for zero-emission motoring) that will combine electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production.