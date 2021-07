England’s chief nurse has said international recruitment to help fill NHS staff shortages should continue just days after reports suggested Baroness Dido Harding wanted to end the practice as part of her pitch to take over the NHS.Posting on twitter NHS England’s top nurse Ruth May said the health service was at its best when its workforce reflected the community it serves.Her post was made to mark Windrush Day – the anniversary of the Empire Windrush ship docking in Essex in 1948 and bringing Caribbean migrants to work in the UK after the Second World War.On Sunday, reports claimed Baroness...