Emporia commission discusses wage scale concerns for city staff
The Emporia City Commission began a discussion regarding wages scale increases for city workers during its joint study/action session Wednesday morning. Human resources director Jo Lynne Herron said that the last official compensation study was completed in 2007, and in that time the consumer price index had increased by 24%. There was only one wage increase for city staff during that period, a 2% cost of living adjustment in 2014.www.emporiagazette.com