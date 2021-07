“The most precious jewels are not made of stone, but of flesh”. I was listening to the song Grateful recently and was mesmerized – to the point where I decided to write a blog article about Jewel Kilcher – the American singer-songwriter who went from rock-bottom to rock-star. Her music career started with gigs in biker bars and clubs but progressed to performances at the White House and even the Vatican. Singing is not Jewel’s only talent she is a hidden treasure and has found time, in between albums, to become a bestselling author, an actor, and a philanthropist.