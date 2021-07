Following a summer of silence, Music in the Meadow returns this summer for its 45th season with an eclectic offering in one of New England’s most unique settings. While the initial concert series started in 1976, it only became the crown jewel of Stowe summer events after the von Trapp family and Trapp Family Lodge offered in the early 1980s a spacious concert meadow in the shadow of the Green Mountains in which to perform, according to Lynn Paparella, executive director and CEO of Stowe Performing Arts, which puts on the series.