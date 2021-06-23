Cancel
Retail

Online Sales Topped $11B During Amazon Prime Day Event

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. eCommerce sales during Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day shopping event totaled more than $11 billion, a 6.1 percent increase over last year, CNBC reported, citing data by Adobe Analytics. Total online sales during the June 21-22 Prime Day event were more than 2020's Cyber Monday event held the day after...

Boston, MA
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

#Retail Sales#Amazon Prime Day#Online Retail#U S Ecommerce#Cnbc#Adobe Analytics#Adobe Digital#Cnn#Telsey Advisory Group
