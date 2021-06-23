Online Sales Topped $11B During Amazon Prime Day Event

WMT - Free Report) , The Kroger Co. (. KR - Free Report) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (. CBD - Free Report) well positioned. The Zacks Retail – Supermarkets industry includes supermarket retailers, which offer products like grocery, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, electronics, stationery, automotive accessories, hardware and paint, sporting goods, fabrics and crafts, entertainment products, home furnishings and much more. Players in this industry operate through various formats such as supermarkets, multi-department stores, retail stores, discount stores, supercenters, hypermarkets and warehouse clubs. Nevertheless, food retail accounts for a chunk of their business. The industry has undergone a major transformation over the years, with e-commerce playing a strong role. Given consumers’ rising preference for online shopping, industry participants have been enhancing pickup and delivery services as well as offering easy payment options.