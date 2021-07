Update 1.17 has arrived for Doom Eternal, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Today is a glorious day for the fans of DOOM Eternal, as June 29 is when we all receive the next-gen upgrade for the popular FPS title. Not that it ran poorly before, but now with the new enhancements implemented, DOOM Eternal sits at the peak of what a hardcore-action video game can offer, in terms of visual fidelity and stunning graphics. Slaying spawns of hell never looked better, and the devs didn’t forget PC users and people with older consoles as well, improving the game overall. The ray tracing feature makes its appearance on high-end rigs, and the game itself received various improvements and fixes as well.