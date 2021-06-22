What was the STEM Starter Academy STEM Pre-Teaching Internship experience all about?

Hello, my name is Lyly Dixson. I am a returning student working on obtaining my second associate degree from Springfield Technical Community College. The first was a general studies degree, and I am now focusing on Computer and IT Security. I was offered the opportunity to work on a “STEM Pre-Teaching Internship” with Professor Reena Randhir from the STEM Starter Academy at STCC and Miss Jennifer Cherry from the High School of Science and Technology. The details of the internship were straightforward: Observe HSST teachers and note what elements go into creating class curricula – ultimately discovering what goes into being an effective STEM teacher.