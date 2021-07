There was an inevitability about what might tactfully be called the disappointing nature of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, that her sons unveiled in Kensington Gardens on Thursday. The late Princess has become the patron saint of a certain type of sentimentality echoed in the statue, by Ian Rank-Broadley, much to its detriment. But also, one must go back to before the Second World War to detect a public piece of art that was well-executed, dignified and inspiring, and generally accepted by those who had to encounter it in their everyday lives.