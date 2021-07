The 2022 class is filling up for Michigan State football and certain position groups are closer to being sewn up than others. Michigan State landed its quarterback in the class so that position is no longer a need, the offensive line has been hammered home and there may be a spot for one (two if Kiyaunta Goodwin flips) more players, the defensive line could use some more help along with the linebackers, the defensive backfield has been addressed heavily, and running back could be Kaytron Allen or bust.