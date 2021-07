As many of us face another summer with zero travel plans, we’re lusting after that post-holiday glow more than ever, so now is the time to fake it until you make it (quite literally). While you keep refreshing the government website in the hope of a green list update, why not raise your spirits with a fake tan that will help you stay golden all year long.One of the more controversial beauty products, many of us steer clear of fake tanning through fear of looking like an oompa loompa, smelling like a biscuit or staining our bed sheets. But fake...