Our back garden, such as it is, has been resplendent with bird activity for weeks now. They all have a technique where they come down to feed, and then as soon as one of us appears with a camera they all flee to the four corners of the earth. Lens cap on, birds come back. Lens cap off, birds fly away. However, today I tricked them by shooting pictures of flowers in the garden, and then they came down, lulled by this strange alternative pursuit. Here's a selection of images as they attack the fatballs kindly provided for their superior dining experience.....