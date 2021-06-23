Civil rights trail book aims to make history easy to digest

Military history enthusiasts, we are proud to invite you to a Military History Authors book signing, hosted by the Kern County Museum, 3810 Chester St., Bakersfield, on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several of Kern County’s top military history authors, including authors from Tehachapi, with be signing and offering their books at great prices. Book topics include: a) the Eastern Front and Normandy campaign in WW2; b) the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan; c) the Israeli Air Force and wars in the Middle East; and, d) the Vietnam War. Join us! Talk with our authors, listen to military history lectures, and enjoy food and refreshments. And, most importantly, purchase terrific books signed by their authors. To learn more, please call or email Dr. Craig Luther, (661) 303-8884 or [email protected] Note, there is a $10 admission for non-museum members.