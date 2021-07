The European Championships and big names on the transfer market have dominated headlines thus far this summer. During a normal offseason, it’s the release of the Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season that grab supporters’ attention. The June 16 release of the fixtures for the 2021/22 campaign flew under the radar because of the events going on elsewhere. Regardless, the hours leading up to the official schedule drop mimicked Christmas morning for Premier League fans. Of course, every club plays the same sides home and away, but it’s all about placement. Chelsea returns to action, hopefully in front of a sold out crowd, at Stamford Bridge on August 14.