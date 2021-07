Jennifer Davis was born May 20, 1971 and unexpectedly passed peacefully on May 15 just five days before her 50th birthday. Jennifer was a strong, beautiful woman inside and out. She was loving, kind and understanding. Jennifer was always game for anything and was extremely brave. Everyone that knew her has positive words to describe who she was. Jennifer will be missed. Her singing voice was angelic. She was gifted with an insight (“knowing”) of the spiritual world, a world beyond, where she now resides.