Second arrest made in Samuel Olson case

Three suspects have been arrested in the wake of an armed robbery that occurred on June 18. Yuma County Sheriff's Office ( YCSO ) say that the robbery occurred on Friday , June 18, 2021 at a residence on East 41st Lane. Deputies learned that suspects entered the house shortly after 6:00 a.m. and demanded some of the victim's property. The suspects displayed firearms during the robbery. On Wednesday , June 23 , 2021 YCSO investigators arrested two suspects , Korey Gallagher , 22 , and Christian Stangfeld , 27 , both of Yuma. Search warrants were served at both suspects residences and some of the victim's property as well as firearms used in the robbery were located. Both suspects were booked into Yuma County Detention Center for Armed Robbery , Criminal Trespassing , Aggravated Assault and numerous other charges. On Friday , June 25, 2021 YCSO investigators arrested a third suspect ,20-year old Christian Stangfeld. He was also booked at Yuma County Detention Center on similar charges.