Second arrest made in Samuel Olson case

KHOU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, police arrested Theresa Balboa, who is the girlfriend of the little boy’s father. Now police have arrested her roommate, identified as Benjamin Rivera.

Texas State
TheDailyBeast

Third Suspect Charged in Death of Texas Boy Samuel Olson

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 5-year old Texas boy Samuel Olson, ABC 13 reports. Dylan Ray Walker was indicted by a grand jury with tampering and intent to impair, and was brought into custody at a Jasper County Jail on Thursday. He is accused of assisting Theresa Balboa, Samuel’s father’s girlfriend, to move Samuel’s body. Ben Rivera, Balboa’s roommate, has also been charged with tampering with and intent to impair along with Balboa. Samuel was found in a Jasper County motel room with Balboa, enclosed in a plastic container with tarp and duct tape, according to court documents. A medical examiner ruled that the boy died from blunt trauma to the head.
Public Safety
The Independent

Samuel Olson: Girlfriend of boy’s dad charged after body found in Texas tote bag

The girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father has been arrested in connection to the death of the six-year-old who went missing in Texas and was later found dead.Theresa Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence and was taken into custody to Jasper County Jail.Houston Police Assistant Chief Heather Morris told The Houston Chronicle that additional charges may be filed if appropriate and that investigators are interviewing several more people.Officers were continuing to interview the boy’s father, Dalton Olson, but Ms Morris would not say whether or not he was a suspect.Samuel’s body was found inside a tote bag...